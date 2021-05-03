Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tautachrome stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Tautachrome has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc, an early stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. It is involved in the KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem and KlickZie technology-based business activities based on its patented imaging technology under the KlickZie brand technology.

