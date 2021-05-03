TB SA Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

TB SA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. TB SA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TB SA Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.93 on Monday. TB SA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

