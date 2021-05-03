TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Head to Head Comparison

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meridian and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 TCF Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44

Meridian presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.88%. TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $39.63, suggesting a potential downside of 12.95%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than TCF Financial.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian and TCF Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million 1.89 $10.48 million $1.73 15.26 TCF Financial $2.05 billion 3.38 $295.47 million $4.03 11.30

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42% TCF Financial 10.11% 7.86% 0.90%

Summary

TCF Financial beats Meridian on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. It also provides investment management and custodial services, trust services, financial and estate planning, and retirement planning and employee benefit programs; residential, consumer, and small business lending products; and consumer real estate secured lending, consumer loans, loans secured by personal property, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, the company offers loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. Further, it provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate banking, and lease financing; and treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 478 branches, including 373 traditional branches, 102 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,062 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

