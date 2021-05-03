TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 520,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,036.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 202,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,353. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 217,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSI stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

