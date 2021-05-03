TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TEL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.33. 1,309,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,295 shares of company stock valued at $31,854,586. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

