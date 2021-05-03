Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$32.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$32.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.06.

TECK.B stock opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

