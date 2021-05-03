Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $172.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

