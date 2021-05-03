Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

