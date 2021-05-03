Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.