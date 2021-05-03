Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.27. 41,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,567. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74.

