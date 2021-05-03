Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.