Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. 12,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,105. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

