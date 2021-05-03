Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.41. 31,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $104.38.

