Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Up 36.2% in April

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.514 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.