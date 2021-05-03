Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

