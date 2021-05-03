Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.30.

TXT opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

