TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$104.63.

Shares of TFII opened at C$107.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.76. The firm has a market cap of C$10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$108.48.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard acquired 600 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,558.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

