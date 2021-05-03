The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $88.49 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

