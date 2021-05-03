The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,951 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

