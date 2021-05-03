The Charles Schwab (SCHW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

4/26/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00.

4/22/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $66.00 to $77.00.

4/15/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $76.00.

4/6/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

4/5/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

3/31/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

3/4/2021 – The Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 258,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

