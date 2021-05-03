The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cheesecake Factory have outperformed the industry year to date. The outperformance is likely to continue in the near term as the company reported solid first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line improved year over year. Comps at Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the quarter increased 2.8% year over year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its off-premise business model. Sales at off premise business model have exceeded pre-pandemic levels . It also continues to perform well in the delivery channel. This along with focus on initiatives like contactless menu, operational changes and other technology upgrades bodes well. Although the company is witnessing dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols, it has reopened almost majority of its restaurants during the reported quarter.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,762. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

