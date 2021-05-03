The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $45.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

