The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 115,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

NYSE:CLX opened at $182.50 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.