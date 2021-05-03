The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.85.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $410.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $414.37.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.