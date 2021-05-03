The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.95-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-12% yr/yr to $15.87-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.91 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.150 EPS.
Shares of EL stock opened at $313.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.43 and a 200 day moving average of $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.78.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
