The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.95-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-12% yr/yr to $15.87-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.91 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.150 EPS.

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.43 and a 200 day moving average of $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.78.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

