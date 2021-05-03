The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Down 5.2%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $296.44 and last traded at $297.62. 20,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,348,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.43 and a 200-day moving average of $265.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 194.2% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

