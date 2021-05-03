The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at MKM Partners

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE FLWR opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The Flowr has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$101.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Get The Flowr alerts:

About The Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.