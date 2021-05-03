The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at MKM Partners

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE FLWR opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The Flowr has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$101.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.
About The Flowr
