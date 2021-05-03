The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,282.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a market cap of £101.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.48%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

