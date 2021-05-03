The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €188.20 ($221.41).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €209.90 ($246.94) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €200.74 and a 200-day moving average of €196.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.