The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 434,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. 3,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,857. The company has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

