The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,284,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274,401 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.3% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $444,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 158.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $517,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

