The York Water (YORW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The York Water (NASDAQ: YORW):

4/30/2021 – The York Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

4/29/2021 – The York Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

4/23/2021 – The York Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

4/22/2021 – The York Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

4/8/2021 – The York Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

4/3/2021 – The York Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $51.40. 29,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,366. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Get The York Water Company alerts:

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 57,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The York Water by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.