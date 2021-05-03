TheStreet Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $605.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

