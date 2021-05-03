Thisoption (TONS) Hits One Day Volume of $10,285.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $10,285.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00276307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.95 or 0.01150796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.18 or 0.00717680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.44 or 0.99936809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.