ThreeFold Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $84,151.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.28 or 0.01104878 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.67 or 0.00720948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.08 or 0.99703962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

