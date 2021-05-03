Thunder Token (TT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.25 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $138.19 million and $5.25 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00269199 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.