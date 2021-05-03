Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TCYMY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.02. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

