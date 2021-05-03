Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.11 on Monday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

