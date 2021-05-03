Tivity Health (TVTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Tivity Health has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.47-1.56 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

