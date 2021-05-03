Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 4,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,428. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

