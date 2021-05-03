TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $181.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of BLD opened at $222.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

