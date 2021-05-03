Toromont Industries (TIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million.

TIH stock opened at C$98.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.60. The company has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$61.09 and a 1 year high of C$100.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIH shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.50.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

