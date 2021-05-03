Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Total stock opened at €36.83 ($43.32) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.91 and its 200-day moving average is €35.79. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

