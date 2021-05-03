Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in April

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

