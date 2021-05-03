TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $958.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

