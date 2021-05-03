Transcodium Tops One Day Volume of $56.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $247,991.88 and $56.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.37 or 0.00891235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,491.01 or 0.09569867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00099077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

