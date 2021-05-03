Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

TZOO opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

