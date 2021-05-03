Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $107.45.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

