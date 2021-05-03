True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Laurentian downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$7.19. 135,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,553. The stock has a market cap of C$620.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

