Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

